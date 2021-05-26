Fact Check-Businesses asking for COVID-19 vaccine status aren’t violating HIPAA

Business customers across the United States can be asked for proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Claims on social media that companies asking for vaccine proof violate the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) are false. A private enterprise is not a covered health entity bound by HIPAA privacy laws.

and here with text reading, “#HIPAA Laws!! It’s Starting!! You don’t have a right to ask me about my medical decision if I am going to have a vaccine or not - It’s against the law.”

As COVID-19 mask mandates expire, state and local governments around the United States and some businesses have decided to continue safety measures on their terms. This is in line with the expectations of the Biden Administration, which said in March it would not issue federal mandates requiring vaccine credentials. More Reuters reporting on this can be found:

Some companies leave it up to patrons to determine if they want to wear masks, while others have asked customers to provide proof of vaccination. Both examples can be seen in this clip from Arkansas CBS News Affiliate THV11 here

. In Austin, Texas, some businesses are also requiring proof of immunization, as seen in footage from Austin, TX station KXAN here . KXAN mentions that national retailers like Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Walgreens will allow fully vaccinated people to visit their stores without masks but will not require proof.

State and local government protocols in handling proof of vaccination vary. The federal government

has been clear on its policies regarding HIPAA. According to regulations seen here on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, HIPAA privacy protections apply only to health entities. The federal law protects against the use and disclosure of an individual’s “protected health information” by covered entities.

A spokesperson for the CDC’s Office of Public Relations confirmed in an email statement to Reuters that “HIPAA Rules do not prevent private businesses from requesting that individuals produce the vaccination card to enter” a business. The CDC added: “individuals may choose whether to provide the vaccination card to anyone who asks to see it.”

It directed Reuters to a list of covered entities prepared by the Office of Civil Rights which can be seen in the U.S. Health and Human Services website here .

False. Claims that private businesses are violating HIPAA laws by asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination are false. Private companies are not covered health entities and therefore not bound by HIPAA.

