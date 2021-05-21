Fact Check- False newscast about dead COVID-19 patient coming back to life taken seriously

A satirical social media meme featuring a zombie and saying a COVID-19 patient had come back to life, sparking a state of emergency, has spread confusion while also generating some laughs. A review of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website reveals no such emergency declaration or quarantine.

The meme can be seen here . The caption begins, “Y’all see why they been promoting this vaccine shot everywhere I’m not taking shit‼️”

While some users went along with the meme’s humorous intention, others responded with comments such as:“Been telling people this! If we don’t get sick doctors have no job, if there’s no crime and killing then police , lawyers and judges, prison, prison officers not needed. It’s all about keeping there (sic) system going..” Another commented: “this the zombies everybody said was coming”.

The photo in the meme is not a COVID-19 patient, but of a zombie played by Micheal Jenn (www.imdb.com/name/nm0421044/) in the 2013 action horror film World War Z visible vimeo.com/260400540 . In the movie, based on books of the same name by writer Max Brooks (www.maxbrooks.com/about), a retired United Nations agent returns to service to help save the world in the middle of a pandemic where flesh-eating zombies spread disease. A vaccine proves to be the world’s only hope. The movie may have inspired the parody meme on social media.

VERDICT

Satire. A social media user created a meme using a zombie photo from the 2013 movie World War Z that some users took seriously. The CDC has not issued emergency quarantine orders because a COVID-19 patient has returned to life after dying from the illness.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .