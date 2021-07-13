Fact Check-Joke altered image of COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card with 15 doses taken seriously

A photograph displaying a COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card from Gary, Indiana appears to show a record of 15 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The image, however, has been digitally altered and some users missed out on its humorous intention.

Most Americans have so far received between one and two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with the possibility of a third booster shot being discussed for those who received Pfizer or Moderna shots. Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot at this time, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said on Monday (here).

A tweet retweeted over 23,000 times with overlaid text that says, “Just got my 15th dose“ and “We outside” is visible here .

Guidance on the Pfizer vaccine visible here on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website recommends that individuals receive “2 doses 21 days apart”. So far, 159.7 million Americans (here) have been fully inoculated, according to CDC data.

The heavily edited photo shows vaccine doses administered just a few days apart. An authentic vaccine record issued by the CDC only has two sections for two doses. Additional lines on the card are marked “Other” on the originals (an example is visible here ), further pointing to the version on social media likely being a digitally altered fabrication.

While likely intended as a joke by social media user and improv comic Dan White (@danwhite), the image he created (here) has been met online with both humor and concern. A concerned user responds, “Uhhhhhh I really hope you didn’t subject yourself to that much especially that close together. Only 2 doses are needed, 21 days apart.” While another commenter responds in humor asking, “Does the virus run away as you approach?”

Dan White, co-host of the Improv is Dead (www.improvisdead.com/about) comedy podcast, tweeted his thanks to respondents who complimented his photo editing work in creating the fake vaccine record. Tweets acknowledging he digitally altered the photo himself can be seen here and here .

White did not immediately return Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

Altered. A photo showing a COVID-19 Vaccine Record with 15 doses of Pfizer vaccine administered to someone was digitally altered and likely intended as a joke.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .