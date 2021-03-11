Fact Check-New COVID-19 relief bill does not include bonus for members of the House of Representatives

Social media users are sharing posts, which claim that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill includes a $25 million bonus for members of the House of Representatives. This claim is untrue: Reuters found no such bonus in the bill and the Communications Director for the House Appropriations Committee confirmed to Reuters that the bill does not include any funding for the House or the Senate.

“Did you know? Line 17 of the $1.9 TRILLION CV #Stimulus awards a $25 MILLION BONUS to House Reps?” say the posts (here , here , here).

The $19 trillion COVID-19 relief bill (also known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) is one of the largest economic stimulus measures in American history. The measure provides $400 billion for $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, an expansion of the child tax credit and increased funding for vaccine distribution.

Forecasters expect it to supercharge the U.S. economic recovery. The bill was approved by the House of Representatives on March 10, and Democrats hope it will be signed off by President Biden before March 14 (here).

It is unclear what the social media posts mean by “line 17” as this could refer to that line in any of the many sections in the bill. In any case, Reuters searched the full text of the bill (visible here ) for key words related to the claim made in the posts and did not find any evidence of the bonus described in the social media posts.

Evan Hollander, the Communications Director for the House Appropriations Committee (here ), told Reuters via email, “The bill does not include any funding for the House or the Senate, including for bonuses or any other purpose.”

In March 2020 an almost identical claim circulated, which alleged that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) (which became law on March 27, 2020, as shown here ) included a $25 million raise for members of the House of Representatives. This was debunked by multiple fact-checkers including Politifact, Snopes and Factcheck.org (here , here , here).

VERDICT

False. The March 2021 COVID-19 relief bill does not include $25 million bonuses for members of the House of Representatives.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .