Fact Check-The American Rescue Plan Act does not give every federal employee a $21K bonus

Some social media users say President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill includes a $21,000 bonus for every federal employee. This is false.

A post with the claim here reads: “Pelosi’s $1.9 trillion Bailout gives EVERY Federal Employee a $21,000 Bonus Check… They Never Lost Their Job!”. Other iterations can be seen here , here

The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law on March 11 ( here ), is one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. The measure provides $400 billion for $1,400 direct payments to most U.S. citizens, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, an expansion of the child tax credit and increased funding for vaccine distribution.

Reuters searched the full text of the bill (visible here ) for words related to the claim made in the posts and did not find any evidence of the bonus described in the social media posts.

A spokesperson for the House Committee on Oversight and Reform told Reuters via email the claim circulating on social media is false.

The claim appears to be a misinterpretation of the bill’s Emergency Federal Employee Leave Fund ( here ) , which allocates $570 million for the use of paid leave for employees who are unable to work for reasons related to COVID-19.

With this emergency benefit that expires on Sept. 30, full-time employees could receive a maximum amount of $21,000: up to 600 hours of paid leave, capped at $2,800 biweekly payments. The bill also says part-time and other workers may proportionally access this benefit.

An article published by Forbes here a breakdown of this calculation: “Full-time federal employees can take up to 600 hours in paid leave util September 30, up to $35 an hour and $1,400 a week. That’s 15 weeks for a 40-hour employee.”

Under this provision a federal employee is eligible for this paid leave if she or he is subject to federal, state or local quarantine of isolation, has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

It is also available for employees who are caring for a son or daughter, a family member with a mental or physical disability or who is 55 years of age or older and incapable of self-care, if schools or care providers are closed or unavailable due to COVID-19. The full list of qualifications can be seen here .

As reported by the Washington Post here , most federal workers can already take parental paid leave of up to 12 weeks within 12 months of the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child.

Reuters previously debunked similar posts on social media that claimed the bill included a bonus for members of the House of Representatives, here .

VERDICT

False. The March COVID-19 relief bill does not give every federal employee a $21,000 bonus. Full-time employees that are unable to work for reasons related to COVID-19 (such as quarantining, self-isolating or caring for a family member) could receive up to $21,000 in paid leave.

