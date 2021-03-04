Fact Check-CPAC Wikipedia page was temporarily edited; not evidence of bias by Google

Social media users have been sharing posts online of a screenshot showing a preview of the Wikipedia page definition for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) as found during a Google search, and suggesting that this is evidence that Wikipedia or Google are biased against conservatives. The preview summary showed the entry for CPAC after it had been temporarily edited by an anonymous user. The page was quickly edited back to a more neutral definition. Wikipedia is a collaborative platform which normally allows any user to add or edit entries. Administrators can restrict access to editing features to limit improper use, and have since done so for the CPAC page.

Examples can be seen here and here .

One post’s description reads: “If you think Google isn’t politically charged..... think again! Dennis and I were talking about the CPAC conference happening in Orlando. We couldn’t remember what the initials stood for so I Googled it. THIS crock of B.S. is the first thing to appear. The Wikipedia explanation was 2nd. I went back to Google it again and surprise..... it didn’t come up. Luckily I had done a screen shot the 1st time. What a load of crap!!!”

The post shows a mobile version of a Google search result showing the CPAC Wikipedia page. The first paragraph of the Wikipedia article is displayed, as is common when notable people, events, or things are searched.

It reads: “The Conservative Political Action Conference is an annual radically right political conference attended by conservatives, QAnon symphesizers (sic), Neo Nazis, KKK members, rapists, insurrectionalists (sic), Trumpists and fraudulent elected officials from across the United States and beyond.”

Wikipedia is an online encyclopedia that consists of freely editable content and articles are written collaboratively by anonymous volunteers, as explained in Wikipedia’s “about” section: here .

The website explains: “Anyone with Internet access can write and make changes to Wikipedia articles, except in limited cases where editing is restricted to prevent further disruption or vandalism.” It defines vandalism as an attempt to defeat the purpose of Wikipedia functioning as a free online encyclopedia.

As of this writing, the introductory sentence of the CPAC Wikipedia page here reads, “The Conservative Political Action Conference is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials from across the United States and beyond. CPAC is hosted by the American Conservative Union (ACU).” This year, it took place in Orlando, Florida between Feb. 25 and Feb 28, 2021 (cpac.conservative.org/).

The revision history for the Wikipedia entry for CPAC here shows that on Feb. 27, 2021, the first paragraph was edited to include the text shown in the claim. This can be seen here .

The page was quickly reverted to original by other users but continued to be vandalized for the next few days, as seen here , here , here and here.

Wikipedia allows users who act as administrators to change the access rules for specific pages to prevent vandalism.

The page now has the “extended protection” icon (appearing like a blue chain lock) on the top right side of the article’s heading. Hovering over the icon reveals that this protection is in place until March 15, 2021.

Extended confirmed protection means that the page only allows editing from users that have at least 30 days tenure and have made 500 edits (here), thus limiting a back and forth of editing by trolls or amateur users.

When using Wikipedia, it is important to remember it can be edited by any anonymous user. These posts are not evidence that Google or Wikipedia workers described CPAC using these words.

VERDICT

Missing context. The Conservative Political Action Conference’s Wikipedia page was edited by an anonymous user to include the text shown in the screenshot, but this is not evidence of bias by Google or Wikipedia.