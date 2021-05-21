Fact Check-David Attenborough did not make this statement about Israelis

David Attenborough has never said he was unaware of “any animal that is as cruel as Israelis”, a spokesman for the naturalist and wildlife broadcaster told Reuters. This misattributed quote has made the rounds online since at least 2014 and appears to have originated from a comment in response to an online article by a visitor writing under the same name.

The quote, which is part of a longer diatribe published online, has gained traction on social media after weeks of violent clashes between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, the heaviest fighting in years ( here ) .

Recent iterations here , here the quotation in a poster promoting a pro-Palestinian protest in the UK on May 22nd.

Reuters found no credible record that Attenborough ever made such a statement.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, Michael Ridley, a spokesman for Attenborough, confirmed “this was NEVER said by Sir David.”

Similar memes erroneously attributing the words to the British broadcaster have been circulating on Facebook public groups and pages since at least August 2014, according to Crowdtangle, a social media monitoring and research tool ( here , here . Earlier iterations suggested the quote was made on July 21, 2014 at “5:8PM”.

In 2018, fact-checker Snopes traced the origin of the statement to a comment under an article by PressTV, a state-run Iranian news website, which had been already deleted at the time. ( here )

An archived version here ( archive.is/LFmev ) shows a user under the name “David Attenborough” commented with virtually the same statement on Jul 21, 2014 5:8 PM (the timestamp visible in earlier iterations of this alleged quote).

VERDICT

False. This statement was never made by David Attenborough, a spokesperson confirmed. The misattribution likely originated from a comment in response to a now deleted article, by a user writing under the same name.