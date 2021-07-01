Fact Check-Man sentenced for child sex crimes was not a Clinton official

Joel Davis, recently sentenced to thirteen years in prison for child sex crimes, was not an official for the Hillary Clinton campaign. While Davis appears to have been a supporter of Clinton, a spokesperson for the politician has been quoted as saying Davis was not employed by her campaign. Davis’ lawyer also confirmed this to Reuters.

This repeatedly debunked claim has regained traction on social media since June 22, when the U.S. Department of Justice announced his sentence for enticing a child to engage in illegal sexual activity, possession, distribution and receipt of child pornography ( here ).

An article about Davis' sentence on conservative website The Gateway Pundit described him as a “Hillary Clinton Campaign Official” on the headline and body of the text ( here, archived here: archive.ph/2D91O ) . Screenshots of the article have been since shared on social media here , here , here .

The Gateway Pundit did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Davis, then a 22- year student at Columbia University was first arrested on June 26, 2018 (here). The case also gained attention because Davis had previously presented himself as an activist fighting for sexual violence; according to his LinkedIn profile, he was “Founding Executive Director of Youth to End Sexual Violence”, a non-profit organization ( here ). Reports on the case by the Washington Post and Buzzfeed News on the subject can be seen here , here .

At the time PolitiFact ( here ) and the Associated Press ( here ) reported that the claim of him working for the Clinton campaign had originated in right-wing websites, which based it on a photograph posted by Davis on Facebook.

The archived photo posted on Nov. 17, 2016 can be seen here: archive.ph/fEu3v . It shows Davis and three other people standing in front of posters with Clinton’s campaign slogan “Stronger Together” ( here ) and wearing buttons with her campaign logo (see images with it here , here)

While Davis was likely a Clinton supporter, this is not evidence that he was an official member of her staff.

Contacted by Reuters, Ian Howard Marcus Amelkin, who legally represented Davis, dismissed the allegation. “To the best of my knowledge, he never worked on her campaign,” he said via email.

Hillary Clinton’s press team did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

In 2018, the Associated Press reported that Hillary Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill had said Davis was not employed by the campaign at any time ( here ).

VERDICT

False. Joel Davis, sentenced to thirteen years in prison for child sex crimes, was not a campaign official for Hillary Clinton.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .