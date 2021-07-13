Fact Check-COVID-19 Delta variant is real; brain waves are unrelated

Posts saying the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is false by comparing it to Delta brain waves associated with deep sleep are misleading.

Examples can be seen here and here . The second post includes in its caption, “Your news media, school systems, medical authorities pretending to be authorities, your universities, etc are poisoning your mind with lies and fear.”

The text in one post reads: “It’s called the ‘Delta Variant’ because you have to be completely asleep to believe it.”

Coronavirus variants with clunky, alphanumeric names have been assigned the letters of the Greek alphabet to simplify discussion and pronunciation while avoiding stigma (here).

The World Health Organization issued the new names on May 31, 2021, amid criticism that those given by scientists to strains such as the South African variant - which goes by multiple names including B.1.351, 501Y.V2 and 20H/501Y.V2 - were too complicated.

The WHO has urged people not to use language to advance COVID-19 profiling of people or nationalities. It has also said people should avoid using country names in association with emerging variants (here).

The brain wave spectrum also uses the Greek alphabet (which commonly serves as a naming system for a range of fields, including mathematical numbers or constellation and star names). Gamma is one such brain wave, which is produced when someone is highly focused. Others include Beta, produced while awake and engaged, as well as Alpha, which is produced when relaxing. Delta is produced during deep sleep, as explained by Healthline (here) and the American Psychological Association (dictionary.apa.org/delta-wave).

There is, however, no association between the variant names and the brain wave names beside the Greek letter.

The Delta coronavirus variant does exist. All viruses naturally mutate over time, and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, is no exception (here). Changes in the genetic code of the virus are mostly so small that they have little impact, but sometimes the mutations can have concerning consequences: for instance, they are more transmissible (here).

VERDICT

Misleading. The Delta variant of COVID-19 exists and is not related to the deep sleep brain wave labelled as “delta”.

