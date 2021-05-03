Fact Check-A demon was not present at Biden’s April 28 address to Congress

There was no demonic presence in the audience during U.S. President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress on April 28, despite social media posts claiming otherwise.

In a speech to a joint session of Congress that drew in 26.9 million viewers on U.S. TV networks, President Biden pleaded with Republican lawmakers to work with him on divisive issues and to meet the stiff competition posed by China (here).

Pushing a vision of more government investment funded by the wealthy, the Democratic president urged Republicans who have so far resolutely opposed him to help pass a wide array of contentious legislation from taxes to police reform to gun control and immigration (here).

The following day, social media users pointed out a large, dark unidentified object seen standing in the aisle of the House chambers at some points during the president’s speech. Describing images of the object as “some weirded out demon Xfiles shit,” a Facebook post (here) asks “WHAT THE LIVING HELL IS THAT, AND WHY, AND WHAT IS IT DOING THERE?”

Another post making this claim can be seen here .

The object in question, which is seen here in C-SPAN footage of the address at the 1:55 and 55:18 marks, is not a mysterious demon but rather a camera.

Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst, whose photographs from the House chamber that evening can be found here , here and here , told the Fact Check team that the object is simply the main TV camera that focuses on the president head-on for the duration of the speech.

“The camera looks a little odd because it is draped in black material to make it less noticeable,” Ernst explained.

Reuters images showing the same camera set-up at former President Donald Trump’s State of the Union addresses on both January 30, 2018 and Feb. 4, 2020 are available here and here .

VERDICT

False. The object seen in the House chamber aisle during Biden’s April 28 address to Congress is a camera, not a demon or other mysterious figure.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here.