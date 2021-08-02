Fact Check-Danish farmers are not required by law to grow flowers for bees

Contrary to a claim shared over 2,000 times on Facebook, farmers in Denmark are not legally required to dedicate 5% of their land to cultivate flowers to protect bees.

It is “an option, not a requirement”, Denmark’s Ministry of Environment and Food told French outlet 20 Minutes in April 2021, when asked about the social media posts ( here ).

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment and Food also confirmed to Reuters via email that Denmark “has no national legislation” that requires this.

It is true, however, that farmers across the European Union can get compensation for implementing more sustainable practices in their land, according to the European Commission ( here ).

The “green direct payment”, also known as “greening”, is aimed at supporting “farmers who adopt or maintain farming practices that help meet environmental and climate goals.”

To receive payment, farmers must implement crop diversification and maintain permanent grassland ( tmsnrt.rs/3ikRpYi ). Farmers with arable land of over 15 hectares also “must ensure that at least 5% of their land” is dedicated to improving biodiversity ( tmsnrt.rs/3xck3yG ).

VERDICT

False. No law in Denmark requires farmers to grow flowers in 5% of their land to protect bees, but farmers in the EU can receive compensation for implementing farming practices that help meet environmental and climate goals.

