Fact Check-Post falsely claims a gallon of diesel was $1.69 when Biden took office

Recent social media posts have claimed that diesel was only $1.69 a gallon in the United States soon after former President Donald Trump left office and has now reached $3.19 a gallon under President Joe Biden. This claim is partly false: the average price of diesel fuel nationally has not been lower than $1.70 a gallon since 2004, well before Trump took office. It last dipped under $2 a gallon in Feb. 2016.

Examples of a post making this claim can be found here , here and here .

The posts state, “When Sleepy Joe Came In Diesel was $1.69. Today Diesel is $3.19.”

Users commenting on it say the price shock will push up shipping and transportation costs, which in turn will hurt consumers. The increase will show up on “local grocery store shelves in everything you eat,” wrote one.

“Diesel powers this nation.....trucking, railroads, fishing boats all pay more. Guess who picks up the tab? Mr. and Mrs. Consumer,” wrote another.

Part of the claim is true. The national average for the price of diesel was $3.191 a gallon the week ending March 15, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a non-partisan federal agency, shows.

It has steadily increased since Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, but the average was $2.716 a gallon that week, which ended Jan. 25, more than a dollar more than what is claimed in the post, according to the EIA. The last time the national average was close to $1.69 a gallon was in 2004, at $1.679 in the week ending April 12. The price hovered around $1.98 a gallon in the final three weeks of Feb. 2016, but has remained above $2 for the last five years (here) .

Along the Gulf Coast, where diesel tends to run cheaper than the rest of the country, the price was $2.483 a gallon, according to government data. On the west coast, typically the most expensive market for diesel, it was $3.176 a gallon (here , here ).

The price of oil cratered during Trump’s last year in office, reaching $3.32 a barrel the week of April 24, 2020. The national average price of diesel fell to $2.386 a gallon, the lowest since May 2016. Consumers at the time paid the lowest prices at the pump in nearly 30 years, with gas declining to a national average of $1.77 a gallon, according to the drivers’ group AAA ( here , here, here ).

But on Trump’s last full day in office, Jan. 19, 2021, the price of crude oil was $52.87 a barrel and it rose slightly to $53.26 the next day, when Biden became president at noon. Those amounts were very similar to the day Trump took office, with crude oil commanding $52.33 a barrel on Inauguration Day in 2017 (here).

Prices collapsed in April 2020 when plummeting demand combined with a global supply glut, according to most analysts. The COVID-19 pandemic led to shutdowns that kept many commuters off the roads and planes on the ground, while Saudi Arabia and Russia refused to curb their oil production. The price crash threatened the stability of U.S. oil producers (here).

Recently, global oil prices have started falling again on rising U.S. inventories and fears that consumer demand might fall in countries that have suspended using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (here, gasprices.aaa.com/).

VERDICT

Partly false. The national average price of diesel was $2.716 a gallon the day President Joe Biden took office, not $1.69 a gallon.

