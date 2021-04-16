Fact Check-DMX reps confirm Jay-Z and Beyonce did not buy rights to his sound recordings

The death of rap legend DMX has prompted fans to flood multiple platforms with posts claiming that music superstars Beyonce and Jay-Z are purchasing the Yonkers-raised rapper’s master rights for $10 million. Reuters has found this claim to be false, based on confirmation from his representatives.

The claims associated with various pictures of Beyonce and Jay-Z say the money from the sale of the master rights, or “masters,” will be given to rapper Earl Simmons’ children for free. An example of a post can be seen here .

Requests for comment and confirmation were not returned from the Carters, but a representative for Simmons responded via email with the following statement from DMX’s family in response to the rumors and posts seen on social media.

“There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’ passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral, please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.” – Earl “DMX” Simmons’ Family.

The claim has also been debunked by Snopes here and Politifact here and Jay-Z did not buy DMX’s masters collection .

VERDICT

False. The late Earl Simmons’ family says that claims and rumors regarding the sale of the New York rapper’s master rights are false.

