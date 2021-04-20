Fact Check-Image shows a hotel in Doha, not a hospital in Dubai

An image circulating on social media shows a luxury hotel located in Doha, Qatar, not a hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as posts claim. Katara Towers is currently in development in Doha’s Lusail Marina district.

The caption on one post describes the image as “Hospital in Dubai!!!!!” (here). Other posts misidentifying the structure are seen here , here and here .

According to global hotel owner Katara Hospitality’s website, the towers are set to open in 2022 (here). Katara describes the towers as “symbolically intertwined with Qatar’s heritage,” the structure being “an architectural translation of Qatar’s national seal, representing the traditional scimitar swords”.

An image of Qatar’s coat of arms can be found here .

According to Architectural Digest, the towers will be a “cobranded Fairmont and Raffles hotel slated to open in time for the Persian Gulf nation to host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022” (here).

There will be a 493 rooms and suites will be available for booking, plus 49 luxury residences at the Raffles, a “six-star” hotel.

In November 2020, Katara Hospitality announced that the towers would be Qatar’s first hospitality project certified five stars at the design stage by the Global Sustainability Assessment System (here).

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. This image does not show a hospital in Dubai but a hotel in Doha.

