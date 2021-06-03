Fact Check-Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell is ongoing

REFILE

A lawsuit against former Donald Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell is ongoing despite claims on social media that the plaintiff, Dominion Voting Systems, has lost its suit.

The litigation against Giuliani and Powell came after their fraud claims about the Dominion systems and the 2020 election. Reuters coverage of the beginning of the defamation proceedings can be seen here .

Supporters of Giuliani and Powell have posted celebratory messages on social media, causing confusion online. Examples can be seen here and here , with a user commenting “the media will not talk about this” and text reading, “Dominion lost their lawsuit against Sidney and Rudy.”

According to CourtListener.com (www.courtlistener.com/) , a website run by the nonprofit organization Free Law Project (free.law/), the Dominion Voting Systems case continues as of June 03, 2021. The current status of the pending lawsuits against Giuliani can be seen here and against Powell here .

Recent developments in the case include attempts by the defense to dismiss the case (here , see 26 motion) in April 2021 (here ). On May 24, 2021, there was still no ruling on the defendants requests for dismissal (here).

In an emailed response for comment, representatives at Hamilton Place Strategies responding on behalf of Dominion Voting Systems confirmed “both lawsuits are active and ongoing.”

Reuters requests for comment from representatives for Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani were not immediately returned.

VERDICT

False. Statements from Dominion Voting Systems representatives confirm that their lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell are active and ongoing.

