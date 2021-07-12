Fact Check-Dorval, Quebec mayor did not insult Muslim community, old hoax resurfaces

Claims that the mayor of Dorval, a city in Quebec in Canada, insulted Muslims following a request that all pork products be removed from the school’s canteens are false. The eight-year-old hoax has been debunked in the past and has featured different cities as well.

The text reads, in part, “Muslims should be aware that they should adapt to Canada and Quebec their customs, traditions and their way of life.” The lengthy “lecture” is posed as a supposed response issued by the mayor in response to Muslim parents supposedly requesting “removal of pork in all school canteen in Montreal and its suburbs.” It ends with an ultimatum, which reads, “If you came to Canada with the idea that you would displace us with your prolific spread and eventually take over the country, you would have to pack up and go back to where you came from. We don’t have room for you and your ideology. If you accept the situation, stay. If not then prepare to leave.”

The image used in these posts is not of the mayor of Dorval, Quebec, Edgar Rouleau, who can be seen here: here . The man depicted is a Belgian far-right politician, Tanguy Veys, visible here in the French publication, Le Monde.

The exact photo used in the claims taken by AFP Photographer, Dominique Faget, can be seen here .

Previous iterations of the same claim but set in Belgium not Canada, can be seen in this September 2014 article here and were debunked by Snopes.com in 2014 here .

When presented with the story, Communication Officer for the city of Dorval Sébastien Gauthier confirmed: “the information is false.” He added that the narrative about Dorval has been in circulation for over six years, “it goes cold, but it always reappears for several weeks and dies down again-only to come back later on.”

The official pointed to a statement (here) the city released in 2015 debunking the hoax. Buzzfeed also debunked the claim in 2014, here .

VERDICT

False. The mayor of Dorval Quebec did not pen a statement insulting the Muslim community. False claims regarding the mayor and the Muslim community are a resurgent hoax.

