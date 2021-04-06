Fact Check-No evidence that children’s bones were found on Epstein’s island

Social media users shared posts saying that children’s bones were found on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Little St. James Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. There is, however, no evidence to support this claim.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text in one post reads: “Bones found of bodies dumped into the sea off Epstein’s snuff Island. They raped, murdered and sacrificed children and people there. Start getting used to the idea. It was a playground for the worlds most powerful who were bored of regular dregs.”

Another post reads: “The bones of CHILDREN have been found on Epstein’s Island. MY QUESTION?? Why isn’t this headlines on EVERY major network?”

Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, died Aug. 10, 2019 at age 66 by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell, after pleading not guilty to abusing and trafficking in women and girls in Manhattan and Florida from 2002 to 2005. According to the complaint, Epstein, with help from accomplices, “trafficked, raped, sexually assaulted and held captive” girls and young women at his properties in the Virgin Islands. (here)

One post here includes a screenshot of an article with the headline: “FBI divers recover human bones in waters off Epstein ‘Orgy Island’ as ‘Deep State’ meltdown…” The full article is visible here .

The website and author of the article, “Sorcha Faal”, is described by FactCheck.org, PolitiFact, Snopes and the New Republic as unreliable and using conspiracy theories (here , here , here and here ).

The article describes a “highly classified report” and does not provide evidence to back up the claims made.

The island was raided by the FBI on Aug. 12, 2019, as reported here , here and here , with no mention of the discovery of children’s bones.

Fact checkers Snopes and PolitiFact were also unable to find evidence supporting the claim.

VERDICT

No evidence. The claim that children’s bones were found on Epstein’s Little St. James Island appear to have originated from an article on a website known to spread conspiracy theories.

