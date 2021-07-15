Fact Check-Sebastian Eubank died from a heart attack

Contrary to social media speculation of a suspicious death linked to his unorthodox views, Sebastian Eubank, son of the British boxer Chris Eubank, died in Dubai from a massive heart attack, his wife said.

Representatives of Eubank released a media statement seen by Reuters on Saturday 10 July announcing that Sebastian had died before his 30th birthday (www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57786230). The same day, The Sun newspaper reported that he had died by drowning (here).

Some online were suspicious. One post shared screenshots from Sebastian’s Instagram where he had rallied against the media and traditional medicine (here). The caption read: “Sebastian Eubanks [sic] Instagram before he “drowned”…” (here).

People shared Instagram videos of Sebastian swimming in the comments (here , here), writing: “omg how does a fit lad like this drown? Something very suspicious” and “Fake death I imagine. This strikes fear into truthers, they wanna [sic] get all of us aboard the fear train!”.

However, Sebastian’s wife released a statement on July 14 saying that police and a coroner in Dubai had confirmed from a full post-mortem that Sebastian died from a “massive heart attack whilst in the sea and probably could not have been saved even if out of the water”.

She added: “There was evidence of a pre-existing heart condition we were all unaware of.” (www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57828270)

The statement, seen by Reuters, continued: “While still very painful it is of some comfort that Sebastian died after having one of his favourite meals with one of his closest friends whilst doing his favourite thing at his favourite place in Dubai where he often went to swim. He was standing in the water close to shore watching the sunset at Cove Beach in Dubai.”

Chris Eubank said he was devastated at the loss of his son, whom he described as “a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies” and “a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom” (here).

VERDICT

Missing context. A statement from Sebastian Eubank’s wife said he died from a heart attack.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .