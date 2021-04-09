Fact Check- Q did not predict container ship jam in the Suez Canal; ship not linked to Clintons

As a giant container ship blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal for almost a week causing a huge build-up of vessels around the waterway, posts circulated on social media claiming that Q, the anonymous web poster whose followers adhere to the QAnon conspiracy theory, had predicted the jam, and that the crisis had been orchestrated by the Clinton Foundation. These claims are baseless.

The Ever Given, a 400-meter-long container ship, jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia, in high winds early on March 23 (here).

At dawn on March 29, rescue workers from the Suez Canal Authority working with a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage partially refloated the ship and straightened it in the canal. After several hours it shifted briefly back across the canal before being maneuvered free by tugs as the tide changed (here).

The Ever Given was fully dislodged later that day, and passed through the vital trade artery on April 3 (here).

Q DID NOT PREDICT THE SUEZ CANAL JAM

For over three years, adherents of the sprawling QAnon conspiracy have been scouring anonymous web postings from a figure named “Q” (claiming to be a government insider with top secret security clearance) and parsing statements by former U.S. President Donald Trump, whom they believe to be secretly fighting a cabal of child-sex predators that allegedly includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” allies (here).

Social media users claiming that Q predicted the Suez Canal crisis point out that Q said “look at the water” and “watch the water,” a reference to a message Q posted on February 15, 2018 (archived here).

As explained here by Vice, the phrase “has been rolled out repeatedly over the years as ‘proof’ that the QAnon conspiracy is real whenever something happens on or near water”.

In January, for example, QAnon followers referenced the phrase while falsely claiming that a video of cargo and cruise ships in the Port of Long Beach one day before the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden showed military vessels arriving to keep Trump in office (here).

Q has not made a self-described “intelligence drop” since December 8, 2020 (here).

A search for Q postings of the terms “Suez Canal” and “Ever Given” turned no results.

EVER GIVEN NOT LINKED TO THE CLINTONS

Claiming that the crisis was linked to former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and the Clinton Foundation, QAnon followers on social media point out that “Evergreen”, the Taiwanese marine conglomerate leasing the Ever Given ship, is Clinton’s U.S. Secret Service “code name” (here) and that the ship’s callsign was further evidence (here).

A Q post from February 12, 2020 mentions this, reading, “Define EVERGREEN [HRC USSS code name]” (archived here).

According to the Washington Post, Hillary Clinton’s Secret Service code name is, in fact, Evergreen (here). This fact is not, however, proof of Clinton’s involvement in the Suez crisis.

A spokesperson for Evergreen Line told Reuters via email that the shared name was simply an “unfortunate coincidence”.

It is true that the Ever Given’s callsign is H3RC (here), which QAnon followers suggest is a reference to Hillary Rodham Clinton’s initials, HRC. There is no evidence, however, that the callsign’s slight similarity to Clinton’s initials is more than a mere coincidence.

TUGBOATS NOT LINKED TO OBAMA OR THE MOSSAD

In addition, the posts point out that the Mosaed 2, the Mosaed 3 and the Baraka 1 were among the tugboats that dislodged the Ever Given, linking them to Israel's foreign intelligence service the Mossad and former U.S. President Barack Obama (here , here).

Mosaed, also spelled as Musaid, is an Islamic boy’s name of Arabic origin that means “helper” (quranicnames.com/musaid/). According to data from Vessel Finder, the Mosaed 1 and 2 are both registered in Egypt, where Arabic is the native language ( here , here ).

Meanwhile, Mossad is the Hebrew word for “institute” (here).

In Islam, the concept of baraka refers to “a blessing that is regarded in various Eastern religions as an indwelling spiritual force and divine gift inhering in saints, charismatic leaders, and natural objects” (here , here).

While it is true that the name Barack, also spelled Baraq or Barak and meaning “blessed,” comes from baraka, this is not evidence that the ship is linked to the former U.S. president, whose first name is common in the Arabic and Swahili-speaking world ( www.babynames.com/name/barack , nameberry.com/babyname/Barack ). According to Vessel Finder, the Baraka 1 is also registered in Egypt (here).

For a previous Reuters Fact Check debunking social media claims that a Clinton Foundation cargo ship was raided at the Port of Baltimore, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters via email that the foundation does not own any ships (here).

Some posts say the containers on the ship carried trafficked children rescued by Navy SEALS, a claim debunked in detail by Reuters here . Others say the shipping company is linked to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, which Reuters also debunked, here .

VERDICT

False. QAnon claims saying that Q predicted the March 23-29 Suez Canal crisis and that the jam was linked to the Clintons, Barack Obama or Mossad are baseless.

