Fact Check-Fabricated claims of a statement made by Gov. DeSantis to McConnell and Florida Republican Senators

Posts on social media with over 12,000 likes claim Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and two Florida senators that he would order local law enforcement to arrest any federal agent that attempts to force a law or executive order signed by president Joe Biden. There’s no credible evidence of this alleged conversation taking place and spokespersons for DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott told Reuters the story is false.

Most of the posts replicate a message that appears to have been originally posted on social platform Gab on June 12 by a user identified as “Nerdsworth” ( here ). The post in question has been reposted at least 1,661 times and can also be seen on Instagram ( here , here , here ) and Facebook ( here , here ).

“We just received intel that early this morning, DeSantis privately communicated with McConnell, [Marco] Rubio and R. [Rick] Scott”, it reads, in part. “DeSantis told them that he would order the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the Florida Sheriffs TO ARREST ANY FEDERAL AGENT THAT ATTEMPS TO ENFORCE ANY LAW OR EXECUTIVE ORDER THAT IS SIGNED BY JOE BIDEN!”. Other claims made in these posts are beyond the scope of this fact check.

Reuters found no credible evidence or media reports about this purported conversation. A keyword search on Google brought no relevant results.

Christina Pushaw, Press Secretary for the Executive Office of Governor DeSantis told Reuters via email that he did not make such a statement.

“This is false,” said McKinley P. Lewis, Communications Director for Sen. Scott, via email.

The press teams of Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rubio did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The claim also misleadingly suggests that states law enforcement can arrest federal law officers for enforcing federal law or executive orders.

“The Constitution’s Supremacy Clause means that federal law [and valid executive orders] trumps state law (or the preferences of state officials)”, Nicholas Stephanopoulos, a Harvard Law Professor, told Reuters via email. “So it certainly isn’t legal for a governor to defy a valid executive order, just as a governor couldn’t disobey an act of Congress.”

Likewise, Douglas Spencer, Professor of Law and Public Policy at the University of Connecticut, referred to the claim as “bogus”. “State officers cannot arrest federal officers for enforcing federal law”, he said in an emailed statement to Reuters and also pointed to the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The Supremacy Clause ( here ) states that “the federal constitution, and federal law generally, take precedence over state laws, and even state constitutions”.

Spencer explained that executive orders “must be ‘valid’ in order to preempt state law. But if an executive order contradicts an Act of Congress “or some expressly will of Congress” it is therefore not valid, and the Supremacy Clause would not apply.

If a court has ruled that an executive order is unconstitutional “then the order is null and void and doesn’t have to be followed”, Stephanopoulos added. “But otherwise it’s binding”.

More information about executive orders can be found here here.

VERDICT

False. There’s no credible evidence of this alleged conversation taking place. Spokespersons for Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Scott told Reuters the story is false.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .