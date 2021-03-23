Fact Check-Photo shows a fairy figurine, not a rare flower

A photograph circulating on social media appears to show a flower shaped as a woman. Some users claim it is a real, rare type of orchid. This is false: the image shows a fairy figure that was exhibited in a Japanese garden in 2015.

An example can be seen on Facebook here .

Some users commenting the photo question its authenticity and even refer to it as being digitally altered, but others don’t, with comments reading: “Actually it is real” and “Is this a real flower? Looks the texture of orchid. It looks like a fairy riding on a (sic) the back of a swan. Wow!!”

Reuters could not definitely determine the source of the photograph, but it has been circulating online since at least 2017 ( here ).

The same figure can be seen from a different angle here in a Japanese blog entry posted on 2015, about an exhibition of “fairy figures” at the Hisaya Odori Garden Flarie. More photos can be seen here .

Indian fact-checking website Check4Spam previously addressed the photo here .

VERDICT

Mislabeled. The photograph does not show an authentic flower, but a fairy figurine in a garden.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .