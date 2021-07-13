Fact Check-News article about incarcerated Florida teacher has been fabricated

An image circulating on social media appears to show a Fox News report about a “Florida teacher” who was incarcerated after sexually engaging with a student. Fox News confirmed the report is not authentic. The image appears to have been created as a meme.

One post commented, “If the kid was underage, this CAN’T be real. Not only would they not interview a statutory rape victim, they certainly wouldn’t put their picture up,” and part of another comment reads, “This isn’t a joke until it one of your kids.”

Contacted by Reuters, a FOX News spokesperson confirmed via email that FOXNews.com did not report the story.

A Google search of the headline brought no relevant results but meme pages and an article by fact-checker Lead Stories ( here ).

The screenshot lists Paul Steinhauser, a Fox News politics reporter based in New Hampshire ( here ), as the story’s author. Steinhauser told Lead Stories that he did not write such an article.

The mugshot featured in the image actually shows a teacher from Alabama who was sentenced to 10 years of prison on July 1, 2021 for engaging in a sex act with an under-age student , as reported by CBS-affiliated WHNT-TV ( here , here ).

The watermark visible on the bottom left corner of the image “@geemack” suggests it was created by an Instagram user that has posted altered images for humor in the past (including political news stories, for example here).

False. This screenshot does not show a real Fox News article.

