Fact Check-Inauthentic Time magazine covers featuring Rachel Levine

Two alleged Time magazine covers featuring Dr Rachel Levine, newly appointed U.S. assistant health secretary, as “Woman of the Year” are circulating on social media. Neither image is authentic.

While both versions are fairly poor digital alterations some users appear to be falling for it, with comments like “Who are the morons that pick these people?” and “You can’t make this (expletive) up! You (expletive) liberal (expletive)”

A spokesperson for Time magazine confirmed to Reuters via email that “these two images are not authentic TIME covers.”

Levine, a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Penn State College of Medicine ( here) who led Pennsylvania’s response to the coronavirus outbreak as the commonwealth’s top health official, was named by President Biden as assistant health secretary for the new administration, becoming the first openly transgender official to be confirmed by the Senate ( here ).

One iteration visible here and shared over 4,840 times on Facebook appears to show Levine at the beach.

The image has been digitally altered to impose her head onto the body of blogger Sarah Sapora (see original image here ) and to include a tattoo on her hip.

Another iteration visible here and here , features a photograph of Levine ( here ) that has been added to a black background.

Levine has addressed the mockery and often transphobic misinformation targeted at her in the past ( here , here ).

Reuters previously debunked similar posts claiming Levine was featured on the March 2021 cover of Vanity Fair ( here )

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were Time magazine’s 2020 “Person of the Year”, as revealed on Dec. 10 ( here ). The publication began the tradition in 1927. In 2019, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg became the youngest individual winner of the accolade. Since 1994, Time magazine has announced the “Person of the Year” in December (see past all issues here ) and expects to do so this year, according to the spokesperson.

VERDICT

Altered. Two covers of Time magazine featuring Dr. Rachel Levine as “Woman of the Year” have been digitally fabricated and are not authentic.

