Fact Check-Tweet about Oprah’s interview posted by a parody account, not by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex  

After Oprah Winfrey’s televised interview with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, a screenshot circulating on social media alleged to show a tweet from Meghan about the exchange. The tweet, however, was sent by an account that identified itself as “parody”.

The tweet from the account “@MeghanMarkleHRH” carries the timestamp 8:56 pm, March 7, 2021. It reads: “Oprah was GAGGED okay?? #HarryandMeghanonOprah” and includes three photographs of the host during the interview. A tweet with the same content, from a different account, can be seen here .

A Google search of the phrase “Oprah was gagged okay?? #HarryAndMeghanOnOprah” revealed that the tweet was sent by an account that has since changed its handle and profile photo, as visible here. At the time of posting, the account identified itself as “parody”. A cache version of the page can be seen here bit.ly/3r0xSx6.

Reuters found no evidence that Meghan has a Twitter account, as of March 18, 2021. Such a tweet would have been reported by the media.

Meghan’s Twitter and Instagram previous profiles were deleted around January 2018, according to Newsweek here . On Oct. 13, 2020 she said she had no social media accounts “for her own self-preservation” ( here ) .

VERDICT

Satire. This tweet was not sent by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but by a parody account.

