Fact Check-Fauci has not been replaced by a lookalike or clone

Posts sharing information that top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has been replaced by a lookalike, double or clone are false. There is no evidence to prove this.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The text on one post reads: “This is the REAL Anthony Fauci in 2014. The 2021 image is a lookalike, double or clone. Study the differences between the ears, nose, jaw line and the head crown, carefully. The real Anthony Fauci is either in custody, in GITMO prison or executed for Crimes Against Humanity; TREASON.”

The post continues to explain that the military is using a look alike to “play out Anthony Fauci’s role to show the public the reality of how corrupt this man was, by creating viruses, serving special interest groups to poison, control, enslave the world and to enrich themselves.”

The post shows two photographs of Fauci, one labelled “2014” and the other “2021”.

Reuters was unable to identify the two photographs used in the claims – they may be cropped and zoomed in from wider photos or a video (given the low definition in both).

Profile view photographs of Fauci from 2014 can be seen here and here .

Similar photos of Fauci from 2021 can be seen here and here .

A closer look at 2014 and 2021 shows that he has the same profile with the same nose and ear shape. The jawline has changed slightly, which can be due to aging.

A video of Fauci from 2014 can be seen here and from 2021 here .

Although he looks older in the most recent photos and videos, there is no evidence to show that he was replaced by a lookalike or clone. His voice and physical appearance are consistent over time.

In 2014, Fauci was 74 years old and at the end of 2021, he will be 81 years old.

The posts suggest a connection to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which often alludes to “a secret campaign” being waged by U.S. President Donald Trump against a sex trafficking ring that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and “deep state” allies (here ).

Adherents falsely believed Trump was secretly still in power and would be sworn in for a second term in office on March 4 (here , here ).

Reuters Fact Check previously debunked similar claims, such as Fauci was “prepping to flee the country” due to being served an arrest warrant for crimes committed against America and its people here and that he had been arrested here .

Another fact check by Reuters here , debunks the claim that Hillary Clinton was arrested and “shipped to GITMO”, using similar language as the posts about Fauci having a lookalike or clone.

Fauci’s representatives did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

False. U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has not been replaced by a lookalike or clone.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team.