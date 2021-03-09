Fact Check-Fauci’s neck crease in television interview not evidence of a body double, mask or CGI

Some social media users are sharing a clip of an interview featuring Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), on NBC’s Meet the Press. Some users, pointing to a shadow between his neck and the collar of his shirt, claim this is evidence that the interview shows a disguised body double or some type of mask rather than Fauci himself. This is false.

Examples of this posts can be seen on Facebook here , here and here . A comment on the claim reads: “That is clearly a mask, it's used in so many sci fi movies. It's the ending of artificial skin made to go over his neck or face”. Other users suggest that it shows computer-generated imagery (CGI): “clearly this was CGI deep fake” or “Chinese Artificial Intelligence. A robot.”

The footage in question comes from an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press on Feb. 28, 2021 youtu.be/fhHVORP687w?t=174 , around timestamp 2:54 (see iPad and coffee mug alignment).

The shadow is indeed visible and can be seen moving consistently throughout the video with Fauci’s movements, who turned 80 last December ( here ). The crease is likely a simple effect of lighting and aging skin over a tight shirt collar.

A similar, less pronounced shadow can be seen on Todd’s neck at different moments of the over 10-minute interview youtu.be/fhHVORP687w?t=202 , youtu.be/fhHVORP687w?t=259 , youtu.be/fhHVORP687w?t=346 .

Reuters footage of Fauci, from multiple occasions that also show the crease on his neck can be seen here , here , here .

Photos showing Fauci’s bare neck can be seen here , here and here , captured by photographer Frankie Alduino for InStyle Magazine’s July 2020 issue.

Reuters previously debunked a similar claim about Joe Biden here .

VERDICT

False. Footage of Dr. Fauci, taken from a Feb. 28, 2021 interview with NBC, does not show a body double in a mask, nor was it made with CGI technology.

