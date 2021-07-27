Fact Check-Anthony Fauci is not ‘part of Pfizer’ as posts claim

Posts claiming Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is “part of Pfizer,” the company that has developed one of the COVID-19 vaccines, are false.

The allegation was tweeted on July 22 by Jonathan Feliciano, guard for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League (NFL) (see archived version: here ) and has since been deleted. Feliciano’s press team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Facebook posts with screenshots of it can be seen here , here .

The tweet reads: “It’s been proven that COVID was made in lab. Fauci also a part of Pfizer [thinking emoji] that’s why ppl don’t want to get the vaccine. Sad to come to the realization that you can not trust the government. #dontshootthemessenger”. Facebook posts with screenshots of it can be seen here , here

As explained by Reuters here , the origins of SARS-CoV-2 remain contested among experts. Further information on this can be seen here .

Reuters found no evidence to support the claim that Fauci is involved with Pfizer ( here ).

Fauci is not listed on Pfizer’s board of directors ( here ) or its management team ( here ).

Any position held in Pfizer or financial relationship with the company would have to be disclosed publicly, as per the Ethics in Government Act ( ethics.od.nih.gov/fd , here ).

Keanna Ghazvini, Senior Associate, Global Media Relations at Pfizer, confirmed to Reuters via email that “Dr. Anthony Fauci never worked at Pfizer.”

Two years after graduating from Cornell University ( here ), Fauci started working at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 1968 - as a clinical associate at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) ( www.oar.nih.gov/about/fauci ).

Fauci was appointed director of NIAID in 1984 and has advised seven administrations on health issues such as AIDS and Ebola ( here ).

He is a member of several scientific organizations in the United States such as the National Academy of Sciences ( here ) and the National Academy of Medicine. According to his biography on the NIAID website, he also “serves on the editorial board of many scientific journals” ( here ).

Reuters previously debunked other posts that falsely claimed Fauci was tied to Moderna Inc. ( here )

The NIH did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. In May 2020, the NIH told USA Today that Fauci “does not own stock in any biomedical or pharmaceutical companies.” ( here )

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that Anthony Fauci is part of Pfizer, as posts online claim.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .