Fact Check-Fauci, Marks did not say 40% to 50% of CDC and FDA employees are ‘refusing the COVID-19 vaccine’

Contrary to claims by social media users, two top U.S. officials involved in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the country did not say that 40% to 50% of CDC and FDA employees are refusing to get immunized.

The social media posts, referring to Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation, misinterpret comments made by the officials about vaccination levels in their organizations.

Most iterations show a screengrab of a tweet by @Breaking911 that was deleted as of May 19. The tweet, which carries the timestamp May 14, 2021, reads: “New: About 40-50% of CDC, FDA employees are refusing the COVID-19 vaccine according to Fauci, Marks (see archived tweet here ). There are Instagram posts making this claim that have gained more than 17,400 likes. These can be seen here , here , here .

On May 11, Fauci and Marks testified in a Senate hearing, along with Rochelle Walensky, director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and David Kessler of the Department of Health and Human Services, held to examine the U.S. coronavirus response efforts ( here , here ).

Around 1 hour and 40 minutes into the hearing, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina asked Fauci, Marks and Walensky what percentage of employees in their organizations had been already vaccinated ( youtu.be/qW8MF98wCgs?t=8421 ).

Regarding NIAID employees, Fauci responded: “You know I’m not 100% sure, Senator. But I think it’s probably a little bit more than half, probably around 60 percent”. Then Marks said that the number for FDA employees was “probably in the same range,” although he couldn’t “tell an exact number.”

Walensky did not give a percentage, noting that CDC employees can voluntarily report their vaccinated status, but that it is not required by the Federal Government. “So we do not know,” she said.

The percentage mentioned by Fauci and Marks coincides with the nationwide trend in the United States, where around 60% of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 37.8% of the entire population have been fully vaccinated, based on the CDC tracker here .

An FDA spokesperson told Reuters that the claim on social media was “absolutely false.” The organization does not know the exact percentage of our staff who have not yet been vaccinated, but it has been “encouraged to hear from the large number of our staff who have chosen to be vaccinated,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The CDC did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

False. Fauci and Marks said to believe around 50% to 60% of their employees at the NIAID and the FDA had been immunized against COVID-19, but they did not say the remaining percentage represented employees refused vaccination.

