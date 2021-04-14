Fact Check-The FBI did not reply to a Sky News tweet about Prince Andrew

An image of a tongue-in-cheek tweet allegedly from the FBI about Prince Andrew is not real – and was intended as satire. However, numerous social media users have shared the picture believing it to be authentic.

Examples of the image, which is styled to look like a screenshot, can be seen here , here , here and here . At the top is a genuine tweet of a Sky News interview with the Duke of York following the death of his father, Prince Philip (here). Underneath, in the tweet’s “replies”, is what appears to be a comment from a verified FBI account, which reads: “Ooh, is he doing interviews now?” This is in reference to the duke reportedly refusing to participate in an interview with the FBI over alleged sex trafficking carried out by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein (here).

“The FBI wins Twitter today,” one comment next to the screenshot said. Another added: “Cheeky from the FBI.”

However, the FBI did not make this comment; the image was created by another user on Twitter who was transparent about his joke. “Of course, the FBI would never actually tweet a reply like this, so I thought I would mock it up for them instead,” he said in a post including the faked screenshot (here).

VERDICT

Satire. The person who originally created the image was transparent about his tongue-in-cheek intent; however, it was believed to be authentic by many social media users who viewed the image out of context.

