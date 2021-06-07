Fact Check-Pictured aircraft with flares is not U.S. military plane used for dignified transfers

The photograph of an aircraft with an “angel-like” flare formation circulating on social media does not show a U.S. aircraft used to honor fallen servicemembers, as the post’s caption claims.

One post with over 5,000 shares can be seen here and its caption reads, “THIS IS THE PLANE THAT BRINGS OUR DEAD MILITARY HOME. IT WAS MADE SO THAT WHEN THEY SHOOT THEIR SALUTE FOR THEIR SERVICE IT LOOKS LIKE AN ANGEL CARRYING THEM HOME. THEIR CALL SIGN IS ANGEL FLIGHT AND THEY HAVE PRIORITY IN US AIR SPACE!”

AIRCRAFT

The photograph has travelled to Twitter (here) and blogs (here), with some identifying the plane as a USAF C-130.

The plane in the photograph, however, has stabilizers (small side wings) at the top of the rudder. Images of U.S. Air Force C-130 planes feature the stabilizers at the bottom of the rudder, as seen here .

A reverse image search of the photo being used in the posts leads to a Russian website here , calling out the miscaptioning and identifying the image as being a Russian Il-76 aircraft.

Photos of Il-78s are visible here . The aircraft’s shape and markings resemble those in the craft pictured on social media.

FLARES

The post’s claim that the flares in the photo create an angel-like figure to honor the fallen is also false.

An Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) Public Affairs Duty Officer confirmed to Reuters that flares are not used on any aircraft for this purpose, but “are only used for defensive maneuvers.”

The officer said that “Angel Flight” is also not a term used by the military.

The officer shared a link to an official website explaining the process of dignified transfers, or how the return of those who have fallen is carried out (here). “A dignified transfer is conducted for every U.S. military member who dies in the theater of operation while in the service of their country,” it explains.

The miscaptioned photo has been around for several years, with Snopes debunking it in 2017 (here).

VERDICT

False. U.S. aircraft used to transport fallen servicemembers do not use flares. The photograph appears to show a Russian Il-76, not a U.S. C-130 aircraft.

False. U.S. aircraft used to transport fallen servicemembers do not use flares. The photograph appears to show a Russian Il-76, not a U.S. C-130 aircraft.