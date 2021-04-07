Fact Check-News broadcast suspect description was altered

A screenshot from a Fox 8 News broadcast about a suspect being described as having “dark white skin” is being shared on social media. The screenshot, however, was digitally altered.

Examples can be seen here and here . The description on one post reads: “Folks we have a serious problem with our #media and #propaganda .... this #woke culture and #candleculture have gone way too far!”

The screenshot shows a moment from a Fox 8 broadcast where a Black suspect named Steve Stephens is described along with a photograph of him. The first item on the description list says: “dark white skin”.

Fox 8 News addressed the altered image in a tweet here on April 16, 2017, showing it alongside the authentic screenshot which doesn’t include the words “dark white skin” in the description list.

The tweet reads: “This image did not originate from FOX8. It was altered. This is a distraction from us trying to help authorities locate a murder suspect.”

Stephens was accused of killing a man on April 16, 2017 and posting a video of it on Facebook, as reported by Fox 8 here .

Pennsylvania State Police said in a tweet two days later that Stephens had shot himself dead after a short pursuit. (here )

VERDICT

Altered. The screenshot from a Fox 8 News broadcast about a murder suspect has been altered to include the words “dark white skin”.

