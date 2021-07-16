Fact Check-Photo shows 2018 protests in France, not 2021

Users are miscaptioning a photograph that shows a 2018 protest in France by claiming that it shows recent COVID-19 related protests in the European county.

The text on one post reads: “Following Macron’s announcements last night, French citizens reacted strongly and the hashtag “Gilets Jaunes” (Yellow Vests) has been trending for several hours. Many people all over France are already calling for anti-lockdown/anti-government demonstrations today July 14 / Bastille Day, to oppose Macron.”

Comments on the posts include: “Well done French people stand your ground”, “Go French people be the start of a all world protest against tyranny” and “Good on you wish the UK was as passionate about freedom.”

The photograph, however, appears to have been taken in winter due to the clothing worn by the protesters and the trees lining both sides of the Arc de Triomphe.

A reverse Google Images search reveals that the photograph appears in a Daily Mail article here (about halfway down) that was published on Nov. 24, 2018. The photographer is named Olivier Coret.

According to the article, the photo depicts the yellow vest protesters (gilets jaunes) that took place in 2018 over fuel tax hikes and calls for France’s President Emmanuel Macron to resign.

Coret’s photograph also appears in the Divergence Images photo base (here) with the caption: “Demonstration of the Yellow Vests on the Champs-Elysees, Paris on November 24, 2018.”

Named after the fluorescent safety vests that French motorists must carry, the “yellow vest” protests erupted on Nov. 17, 2018 when nearly 300,000 demonstrators nationwide took to the streets to denounce high living costs and Macron’s liberal economic reforms (here).

Further Reuters reporting on the yellow vest movement can be seen here . Other news reports about the protests can be seen here and here .

The current protests taking place in France are against Macron's plan to require a COVID-19 vaccine certificate or negative PCR test to gain entry to bars, restaurants and cinemas from next month (here).

Some critics of Macron’s plan - which will require shopping malls, cafes, bars and restaurants to check the health passes of all patrons from August - accuse the president of trampling on freedoms and discriminating against those who do not want the COVID shot.

The show of discontent took place on Bastille Day, the anniversary of the 1789 storming of a medieval fortress in Paris which marked the turning point in the French Revolution.

Reuters coverage of the July 2021 protests can be seen here and here .

Miscaptioned. The photograph shows a 2018 protest in France about fuel tax hikes.

