Fact Check-Image shows celebrations after France’s 2018 FIFA World Cup win, not demonstrations against COVID-19 measures in Paris

A photograph showing celebrations after France’s 2018 FIFA World Cup win has been miscaptioned, with some social media users saying it depicts vaccine and pandemic-related protests in Paris.

The image was taken from the Arc de Triomphe and shows thousands of people gathered along the Champs-Elysees in the French capital.

“This is Paris today Média [sic] won't show it but we are awaking up,” said one user who shared the photograph on Instagram (here).

Another user who shared the image on Facebook said: “This is Paris, France protesting Covid tyranny; vaccine passports, lockdowns, and mask mandates. Wake up, America” (here).

However, the image is not recent and shows celebrations following France’s 4-2 win over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup final in 2018.

The image was shared in numerous publications in July 2018, such as France 3 and Buzzfeed (here , here and here).

It was taken by Agence France-Presse (AFP) photographer Ludovic Marin and can be viewed on Getty Images here .

The caption of the photograph on Getty reads: “This picture taken from the top of the Arch of Triumph (Arc de Triomphe) on July 15, 2018, shows people celebrating after France won the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match against Croatia, on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris.”

Protestors opposed to new COVID-19 measures gathered in Paris on July 24 (here).

French President Emmanuel Macron said this month that people in the country would need to show a COVID-free certificate to enter places such as restaurants and cinemas (here).

Reuters has also fact-checked previous images of World Cup celebrations in France being misrepresented (here).

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. The image shows celebrations after France’s 2018 win over Croatia and has nothing to do with the pandemic.

