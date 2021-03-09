Fact Check-A time change, full moon and Friday 13th will not occur in the same week in March 2021

Over 35,000 social media users have been sharing posts that claim that in one week in March 2021 there will be a time change, a full moon and Friday the 13th. This claim is untrue: in March 2021, the 13th is a Saturday, and the switch to Daylight Saving Time and full moon will occur on March 14 and March 28 respectively, so not in the same week. These three events did occur in the same week in the United States in March 2020, not 2021.

Superstitions exist around these occurrences (here , here , here).

In 2021, March 13 is a Saturday, not a Friday (here , here); the clocks change into Daylight Saving Time (DST) in the United States on March 14 (timegov.boulder.nist.gov/ , here); and there will be a full moon on March 28, two weeks after the clocks change in the United States (here , here , here).

Not every country changes to DST, and different countries change to DST on different days: approximately 70 countries worldwide use DST (here , here) and while the switch to DST occurs on the second Sunday of March in the United States (here), for example, in the United Kingdom DST takes effect on the last Sunday in March (here). However, the full moon occurs on the same day all around the world, as explained by NASA here , meaning that March 13 and the full moon cannot be in the same week in any country in the world in 2021.

In 2020, March 13 was a Friday (here), DST started on March 8 in the United States (here) and there was a full moon on March 9 (here), meaning these three events all occurred within one Sunday to Sunday week (March 8 to March 15).

VERDICT

False. In 2021, March 13 is a Saturday (not Friday), the full moon is on March 28 and in the United States the time changes on March 14. A time change, full moon and Friday 13th occurred in the same week in the United States in March 2020, from March 8 to March 15.

