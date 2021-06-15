Fact Check-G7 summit photos do not show satanic rituals; they show protesters demanding climate action

Photos of protesters near the G7 summit in Cornwall have been used by social media users to baselessly claim satanic rituals took place in the area. The pictures were in fact captured during climate change demonstrations.

One Facebook post from June 11 includes multiple images of people dressed in costumes on a beach close to the summit. Some were adorned in red cloaks, wigs, masks and painted white faces, while others were dressed as birds.

“Satanic rituals going on here in Cornwall Carbis Bay where the G7 is being held,” wrote the Facebook user in the post’s caption (here).

Another user, this time on Instagram, posted a separate video of the cloaked individuals, with the comment: “The Satanic Freakshow outside the G7” (here).

“Someone got sacrificed,” one user said (here), while another added: “Clearly some sort of satanic ritual” (here).

On YouTube, a video of the red cloaks walking in line next to a road was also shared with the caption: “G7 SATANIC RITUAL” (here). “Satanic rituals in Cornwall G7 … doesn’t surprise me,” said a user who shared a similar video on Twitter (here).

However, it is not true to say the images show people carrying out satanic rituals; rather, they are pictures of protesters demanding climate action during the G7 summit.

Leaders of the G7 (Group of Seven) nations met for face-to-face talks in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, between June 11-13. They discussed a range of issues at the top of their agendas, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and trade.

G7 summits often attract protests for numerous causes (here and here) - and Cornwall 2021 was no different.

Reuters captured images of the red-cloaked individuals - identified as the Red Brigade - at a protest organised by the Extinction Rebellion (XR) climate activist group on June 12 (here). An XR livestream from the day before also shows the same group (here).

The Red Rebel Brigade is a performance activist group that has been attending climate change demonstrations since 2019, according to its website (redrebelbrigade.com/). The concept was created by Bristol-based artist Doug Francisco, with groups now established in different cities (here).

Reuters pictures also show the same brigade at previous climate change protests (here and here).

Meanwhile, theatrical activists with XR staged a “Wake-Up Call” action across St. Ives in Cornwall on June 11, which is why some protesters were dressed as blackbirds (here and here).

VERDICT

False. Images shared on social media do not depict a satanic ritual. The photos show protesters demanding climate action at the latest G7 summit.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.