Fact Check-Photo does not show an adult who ‘identifies as a young teenager’ joining a teen basketball league

A Facebook post showing a photo of a female basketball team has falsely described one of the players as a 50-year-old man who “identifies as a young teenager” playing with a female teen league. This is not correct. The photo shows a female college basketball team, and the singled-out player, a transgender woman, does not identify as a teenager.

The image has been shared more than 1,600 times in one example post since being uploaded on March 6. It includes the caption: “A 50-year-old man is playing basketball in the female teen league, because he identifies as a young teenager. Mental issues? Prove me wrong” ( here and here ).

One of the players was indeed 50 years old when the picture was taken. This player is transgender basketballer Gabrielle Ludwig. The team she was pictured with was not exclusive to teenagers – and Ludwig met the requirements to join.

Photographer Martin Klimek captured the image in 2012 for a profile on Ludwig published in USA Today as she made a comeback to college basketball in California (here and here). The article reported that Ludwig was legally recognised as a woman in the State of California and had undergone sex reassignment surgery. Her lifelong love for basketball was described in the article, her partner describing the sport as Ludwig’s “mistress” because “she loves the game”.

According to USA Today, the decision for Ludwig to return to college basketball came as part of a light-hearted conversation with the coach at Mission College about her eligibility. It was necessary for her to enrol in college classes and have an updated birth certificate with her new name – both requirements of which she satisfied. Joining the team, Ludwig was the oldest among her 18 to 20-year-old peers, but this did not affect her eligibility, nor is there any evidence she identified as a teenager.

An ESPN article published in 2013 featured Ludwig talking about her motives for the comeback. She said: “Originally I just wanted to play some basketball, but I owe it to the people in the LGBT community who said, 'You can be a positive role model out there'” (here).

In 2017, Ludwig was listed as one of 19 inspiring trans people in sport by the website Outsports (here). This was for her work as the Mission College women’s basketball team assistant coach (here). Ludwig could not be reached for comment by Reuters.

VERDICT

False. The image shows a transgender woman who was 50 years old when she was pictured with the college basketball team she joined in 2012. There is no evidence she identified herself as a young teenager.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .