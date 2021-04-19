Fact Check-Altered photo does not show Matt Gaetz in high school

A photograph of a young man circulating on social media does not show congressman Matt Gaetz in high school. Gaetz’s face has been edited into the original photograph.

Examples can be seen here and here .

A reverse Google Images search reveals that the original photograph was featured in an article by The Sun here titled “This gallery of classic cuts from the 70s and 80s is hair-raising.” The man in the photo does not resemble Gaetz. Gaetz’s face was edited onto the original image.

The posts are circulating amid an investigation by the Justice Department on whether Gaetz may have violated sex-trafficking laws by paying travel expenses for a 17-year-old female, according to a U.S. law enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity (here).

The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee is also investigating Gaetz for allegations including possible sexual misconduct and illicit drug use (here).

VERDICT

Altered. The original photograph was digitally altered to include the face of congressman Matt Gaetz.

