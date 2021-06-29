Fact Check-Marina Abramovic, Lady Gaga and Ghislaine Maxwell are not related

Corrected typo on paragraph 3

A meme making the rounds on social media baselessly claims that Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate, is the “biological aunt” of pop star Lady Gaga.

The social media posts connect Gaga and Maxwell without any evidence. They say that Serbian artist Marina Abramovic (erroneously referred to as Marina “Ambromivic” in the posts) is actually a man in disguise: the late Michael Maxwell, son of late Robert Maxwell (Ghislaine Maxwell’s father). They say Michael Maxwell fathered Lady Gaga.

“Michael Maxwell (Marina Ambromivic (SIC) fathered Stefani Germanotta who we know as Lady Gaga,” part of the text in the image reads. Posts can be seen here , here , here . The claim has been circulating since at least October 2020.

In the comments, various users also mentioned other fake family ties previously debunked by Reuters here and here .

MARINA ABRAMOVIC

As a public figure, Abramovic’s early years have been documented and reported on by the press over the years ( here , here ).

She was born on Nov. 30, 1946 in Belgrade, former Yugoslavia ( here ) . Her parents, Vojin and Danica Abramovic, were Yugoslavian communist partisans during World War II, who were both rewarded with positions in the government after the war, as reported by The Guardian ( here ).

In an extract of her memoir Walk Through Walls, visible on Vogue here , the artist reflected on her youth. Pictures of a young Abramovic and her parents can be found on the website of the Royal Academy of Arts here as well as in the Vogue article.

THE MAXWELLS

Late Robert Maxwell, British media magnate who died in mysterious circumstances in 1991, is the father of seven living children, including Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently fighting U.S. federal sex trafficking charges ( here ). Two children, Karine and Michael, died ages 3 and 21, The Guardian reported ( here ).

Abramovic is not Michael Maxwell.

Michael Maxwell died in 1967 ( here ), after being involved in a car accident that left him in a coma for several years, according to The Guardian.

A timeline by ArtNet ( here) and the British Museum (here ) show that at the time of Michael Maxwell’s death, Abramovic, then in her 20’s, was already attending the Academy of Fine Arts in Belgrade, Serbia (from 1965 to 1970). Recordings of her performance art as early as 1973 can be seen here here.

LADY GAGA

U.S singer Lady Gaga, or Stefani Germanotta, was born on March 28, 1986 in New York ( here ). She is the daughter of Cynthia Germanotta ( here ), president of the Born this Way foundation, which she co-founded with her daughter ( here , here) and restaurateur Joe Germanotta ( here , here ).

ABRAMOVIC AND GAGA

In 2013, Abramovic collaborated with Lady Gaga in the “Abramovic Method.” A video of the resulting performance can be seen vimeo.com/71919803 . The artists had never met prior to this performance, Abramovic said at a 2013 awards ceremony youtu.be/c1EB6WmyvI8?t=69 .

Lady Gaga recalled being inspired by the Serbian’s artist work after seeing her perform at the Metropolitan Museum of Art during a 2010 interview ( youtu.be/4MDmdMd8HIE?t=2712 ).

Both artists have been the subject of misinformation in the past ( here ).

In an interview with the New York Times in 2020, Abramovic said she had rarely spoken about the subject because she did not want to encourage it. “Their energy is driven by conspiracy theory. They don’t have another theory to replace it,” she said ( here ) .

VERDICT

False. Ghislaine Maxwell and Lady Gaga are not related via Marina Abramovic.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here.