Fact Check-Altered photo of gas station sign asking for proof of employment

An Exxon gas station sign requesting proof of employment to purchase gas has been altered to include this text. The image in the meme is a popular template used widely for adding text and is easily available online through “Make your own gas station sign” websites.

Examples can be seen here and here .

The gas station sign reads: “MUST SHOW PROOF OF A JOB FOR GAS PURCHASE WE’RE HIRING”

While some users understand the sign to be a joke, others seem to believe it. Comments on the posts include: “That’s wrong. Some people need gas for dr visits and most are on SSI or disabilities”, “Good job they need that screw these unemployment people,” and “The freeloaders who refuse to ever work will sue for discrimination and own this place probably.”

A reverse Google Image search reveals that the exact same photo is shared widely with different text added to the sign. Examples can be seen imgflip.com/i/1ho07u , here and here .

One website called Atom Smasher atom.smasher.org/gas-station/ has a feature allowing users to create their own gas station signs. Users can alter the price for regular, plus and supreme gas and add text to the white sign. Example can be seen here .

The edited photos refer to those who seek unemployment benefits and started circulating online from around May 12, 2021, CrowdTangle, a social media monitoring and research tool, said.

On May 10, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden said the administration will remind U.S. states that any unemployed American offered a comparable job must take it or risk losing unemployment benefits. He is also directing the U.S. Labor Department to work with states to reinstate requirements that those receiving unemployment benefits must demonstrate they are actively looking for work (here).

Gas stations from Florida to Virginia began running dry and prices at the pump rose on May 11, 2021, as the shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by hackers extended into a fifth day and sparked panic buying by motorists.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden projected that the Colonial Pipeline, source of nearly half the fuel supply on the U.S. East Coast, would restart in a few days and urged drivers not to top up their tanks (here).

VERDICT

Satire. The gas station sign asking for proof of employment for purchasing gas has been altered. The photo can be easily edited online through a sign maker website.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .