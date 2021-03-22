Fact Check-Photo does not show Bill Gates as a child

Social media users have been sharing posts online with a photograph of a child and claiming that it shows Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. This claim is false.

Examples can be seen here and here . One post’s description reads: “Bill Gates circa 1963. This explains a lot.”

A reverse Google Images search reveals that the photograph was posted by the Museum of the History of Photography in Lviv in Ukraine on its Facebook page here on May 1, 2019.

The Google translated description reads: “May 1, 1968. Lviv. Photographer Pavlyuk Zh.I. Especially for those who are interested in this photo, we add two more. Enjoy. This photo has nothing to do with any of the famous people. All rights to these photos are reserved.”

Various blogs here and here also discuss the image, attributing it to the photograph museum.

Photographs of Gates as a child can be seen here and here . Gates appeared to have blond hair, while the child in the photograph in the claim has darker hair.

Reuters Fact Check has previously debunked many false claims about Gates here , here , here , here , here and more here .

VERDICT

False. Photo does not show philanthropist Bill Gates as a child. According to the Museum of the History of Photography in Lviv, it shows a child in the city in 1968.

