Fact Check-Bill and Melinda Gates did not die in 2013

The latest conspiracy theory to target Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist Bill Gates has claimed he and his soon-to-be ex-wife Melinda died in 2013. There is no evidence to support this.

The morbid claim was originally shared via a blog in June 2020 (here) but recently resurfaced on Instagram (here) where users wrote comments suggesting the now-separated couple had died in a car cash and used clones to carry out their duties ever since.

A timeline allegedly sourced from genealogy website Ancestry was used as evidence for the statement, which said both Bill and Melinda Gates passed away in July 2013 (here). No corroborating evidence or details of the deaths were provided, while the only potential source was a link to an Ancestry page at the bottom of the PDF document.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the Ancestry entry linked in the pdf, and a spokesperson for Ancestry told Reuters the link was private. They said that when people list themselves as alive, their profiles remain private, further pointing to this pdf showing a fabricated family tree featuring the Gates’ profiles.

The Ancestry spokesperson said the website allows the public to build family trees for themselves and for notable people from history to the present. While they encourage users to “validate the facts in their family tree” with “more than 30 billion records” available on the Ancestry website, people are given the autonomy to craft their trees “in any way they choose” and the company claim no authority over what users choose to publish.

More importantly, there is an abundance of evidence showing that both Bill and Melinda Gates are alive.

In September 2013, two months after their alleged “death”, Reuters photographed the pair accepting an award in New York (here , here) and meeting ex-Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon (here).

Both individuals have been frequently photographed at public events since then, including at the 2019 New Economy Forum in China (here), the 2018 World Bank Annual Meeting in Indonesia (here), a 2016 ceremony at the White House to accept the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom (here) and a 2015 United Nations news conference in New York (here).

The couple, who have frequently been targeted by misinformation (here , here), also made headlines in May 2021 when they announced their separation (here).

Entirely baseless claims about the deaths of notable individuals are not uncommon. For instance, Reuters debunked misinformation in December 2020 that the UK’s first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine had died in 2008 (here) and was replaced by a crisis actor (here).

Gates Foundation representatives did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that Bill and Melinda Gates died in 2013.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .