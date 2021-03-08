Fact Check-Bill Gates and Ghislaine Maxwell are not first cousins

Social media users have claimed that billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, are first cousins. This claim is false.

Shared more than 1,000 times on Facebook, the posts feature a photograph of Gates and a dark-haired woman.

Examples can be seen (here) and (here).

“Ghislaine Maxwell and Bill Gates first cousins through Gates’ mom. Mary Maxwell Gates”, text accompanying the image reads.

Ghislaine Maxwell is the youngest of nine children of British media magnate Robert Maxwell, who died in mysterious circumstances in 1991 (here).

Born Jan Lodvik Hoch, Robert Maxwell was born in Czechoslovakia.

He escaped the Nazi Holocaust which claimed his relatives and moved to Britain after World War Two, and later changed his name to Maxwell (here).

Mary Gates, whose maiden name is Maxwell, is not Robert Maxwell’s sister.

Mary Gates is the daughter of James Williard Maxwell, who was born in Nebraska, United States (here).

As this family tree shows, (here) Mary Gates was an only child.

VERDICT

False. Bill Gates and Ghislaine Maxwell are not first cousins through Bill Gates’ mother.

