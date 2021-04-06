Fact Check-Bill Gates did not purchase Telegram

Some users on social media are claiming Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates bought messaging app Telegram. However, no such transaction has taken place. Spokespeople for Telegram and Gates have told Reuters the claim is false. Some users have circulated a picture of a headline on Fox News reporting the purchase, but the headline in the images has been altered and Fox News reported no such thing.

The claim has been circulating on social media at least since Feb. 16 ( here , here ) . Recent examples on Instagram and Facebook can be seen here , here and here .

As explained in its Frequently Asked Questions here Telegram is “financially and ideologically” supported by the app’s founder Pavel Durov, while his brother Nikolai Durov provides the “technological input.”

Telegram’s press team told Reuters: “Telegram remains fully owned by Pavel Durov.” The press team also pointed to a post by Durov on his official Telegram channel t.me/durov/142 .

“We are not going to sell the company like the founders of Whatsapp,” Durov wrote in the post on Dec. 22, 2020, referring to its larger rival messaging service, which is now owned by Facebook.

A spokesperson for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation told Reuters that Gates “has no financial relation with Telegram.”

Some internet users have circulated a screengrab of the Fox News program America’s Newsroom, featuring host Trace Gallagher. The image has been altered to include the false headline “600 million dollars Bill Gates buys Telegram” and a picture of Gates. An example of the altered image is here: here .The original image can be seen here

As visible here around timestamp 00:02, the headline originally read: “celebrities push back against the cancel culture.”

VERDICT

False. According to Telegram’s press team, the platform “remains fully owned by Pavel Durov”, as of April 5, 2021. Gates has no financial relation to Telegram, according to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Fox News did not report that Gates bought Telegram.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here