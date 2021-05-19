Fact Check-Picture of injured child’s hand clutching a coin is several years old and is not related to the 2021 Hamas-Israel conflict

A picture showing a child’s bandaged wrist and scraped hand holding a coin has been falsely linked to the recent flare-up of violence between Israel and Hamas. It was not taken in 2021 – and Reuters has traced it back to TV footage from seven years earlier.

The close-up shot provides very little context itself; however, social media users have added their own in captions written alongside. One post that has since been replicated on multiple accounts claims a young boy was killed in Gaza while holding money he was given for Eid (here , here , here , here and here).

While it is true a 4-year-old boy with the name cited in the post was killed in an Israeli raid on May 16, the claim about him holding money at the time of death is outside the scope of this check (here). The story, however, has nothing to do with the photo.

Other posts do not mention a name and have a different gender for the victim – but make the same claim that the child in the photo was killed in 2021 while holding the money they were given for Eid (here , here , here and here).

A third sub-set of posts said the photo showed a child who was killed in a recent bombardment while en route to a shop or a market (here and here).

None of these claims are accurate. In fact, the photo is a screenshot of a CNN broadcast from July 2014. It shows Mahmoud Saad, then-three years old, being treated in hospital after an Israeli airstrike hit his home in Gaza (here).

The video was filmed amid a resurgence of violence in the Hamas-controlled enclave during the summer of 2014, ultimately resulting in the deaths of nearly 1,500 people – the majority of whom were Palestinian (here).

The flare-up of violence in May 2021 has so far killed hundreds of people (here).

VERDICT

False. The photo is a screenshot from a TV news report in 2014 before the latest Israel-Hamas conflict in 2021.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .