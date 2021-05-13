Fact Check-Video showing dozens of rockets being launched in rapid succession is several years old and is not from the 2021 Israel-Hamas conflict

A video of a rocket launcher firing dozens of missiles has been falsely linked to he recent flare-up of violence in Gaza and Israel.

The 18-second clip, uploaded to Facebook on May 12, shows missiles being launched into the night’s sky. Superimposed, is a caption that reads: “The rocket fire from Gaza on Israel,” (here).

“This is what Israelis suffer this day…” the Facebook user writes in an accompanying post.

Since May 10, an escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants has left at least 71 people dead – 65 people in Gaza and six in Israel (here). This comes after a series of Israeli airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled enclave, as well as rockets fired by Hamas in the opposite direction.

Reuters has so far been unable to locate the original version of the Facebook video; however, it is at least three years old – and is therefore not connected to the May 2021 violence in Gaza and Israel.

The footage appears to have been used by people in various countries over the years to claim it was captured by their own forces, including Iran (here) and Oman (here). Even earlier versions of the footage were posted online in March 2018 in connection with Qatar (here , here and here).

VERDICT

False. The video can be traced back several years before the latest Hamas-Israel conflict in 2021.

