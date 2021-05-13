Fact Check-Video showing body rising from stretcher is not linked to current situation in Gaza

May 13 (Reuters) - Video showing people apparently acting out a staged funeral has been shared on social media in relation to the flare-up of violence between Israel and Hamas.

The 30-second clip surfaced on May 11 and shows a small group of young males carrying what appears to be a stretcher with a cloth-wrapped body. After walking a few metres, the gathering is cut short when an approaching police siren can be heard. The men then place the stretcher on the ground and disperse, before the cloth-wrapped person on the stretcher also stands up and flees with the rest (here , here , here , here and here) .

“A typical ‘Palestinian’ deception,” wrote one Facebook user alongside the video. Another said: “Fake funeral for the TV & media by Hammas [sic].”

Since May 10, an escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants has left at least 71 people dead – 65 people in Gaza and six in Israel (here). This comes after a series of Israeli airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled enclave, as well as rockets fired by Hamas in the opposite direction.

The Facebook video, however, is not related to the recent violence. Reuters has so far been unable to find the original clip; however, it can be traced back to March 2020 (more than a year before the hostilities) when it went viral in Jordan.

According to Roya News, a news outlet based in Jordan, the “fake funeral” shows a group violating Jordan’s strict lockdown rules (here) , which came into effect on March 20 (here). The video was presented as one of many lighthearted viral hits in the country showing unique ways citizens circumvented - and reacted to - the restrictions (here and here).

Roya News posted the video on March 23 along with a link to its story about hundreds of people being arrested for breaches across Jordan (here).

The video was later broadcast by other news outlets in the region (here , here and here) and was shared across social media (here , here and here) as a satirical example of Jordanians finding creative ways to break COVID-19 rules.

VERDICT

False. The video has nothing to do with the current Israel-Hamas conflict – it was captured at least a year earlier, and is reported to be part of a satirical video filmed in Jordan.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .