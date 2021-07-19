Fact Check-Misattributed George Orwell quote stems from stage play

Claims crediting George Orwell for a quote from his celebrated book “Nineteen Eighty-Four” are inaccurate. The passage, “The people will not revolt. They will not look up from their screens long enough to notice what’s happening,” does not appear in the book. The quote comes from the script of a stage adaptation of Orwell’s work.

Examples of social media posts giving credit to Orwell for the quote are visible here and here .

The quote is often associated with Orwell, but it was not written by the English author who died in 1950. The passage was written by Robert Icke (roberticke.com/) and Duncan Macmillan (here) in a 2014 stage adaptation (here) of “Nineteen Eighty-Four”.

The Hollywood Reporter’s description of an interrogation scene in the play in a 2017 theatre review captures the quote in part: “O’Brien, informs him: “The people are not going to revolt. They will not look up from their screens long enough to notice what’s really happening. Those lines, delivered with understated menace and icy authority by the excellent Reed Birney.” (here)

This claim was also debunked by Lead Stories in 2019 seen here and Snopes, here in 2017.

The Orwell Society did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

VERDICT

False. George Orwell did not write a passage referencing cell phones in his 1949 book, “Nineteen Eighty-Four”. Playwrights Icke and Macmillan wrote the quote for a scene in a 2014 stage adaptation of Orwell’s novel.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work www.reuters.com/fact- check/about .