Fact Check-Clooney’s Tequila t-shirt altered to include message about Trump

A photo of actor George Clooney shared thousands of times has been digitally altered to include a message against former U.S. president Donald Trump.

“You can’t buy happiness but you can convict Trump and that’s the same thing”, the altered black t-shirt reads.

Some Facebook screenshots online suggest the image has been making rounds on social media since at least 2019 ( here , here )

In recent days, the image, has gathered hundreds of shares on left-wing Facebook pages and public groups ( here , here , here , here ). It can also been seen on Twitter, here .

While some users applaud Clooney’s purported t-shirt, others appear to acknowledge the image has been edited. “Why the distorted image folks?”, a comment reads. “This photo looks photo shopped. Not that I don’t think Clooney would wear such a shirt, but he’s not that square and wide!”, another reads.

The original and uncropped photo here Clooney and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. According to the description, it was captured by agency Pacific Coast News on Oct. 4, 2016 on the set of the movie Suburbicon.

His t-shirt actually features the logo of a tequila brand he created ( here ). Casamigos, which means “house of friends”, was founded in 2013 by Clooney and his friends - nightlife entrepreneur Rande Gerber, who is married to model Cindy Crawford, and real estate developer Mike Meldman. On 2017, Diageo agreed to buy the brand for up to $1 billion U.S. dollars ( here ).

Clooney has publicly been critical of Trump in the past ( youtu.be/iy4FQ_Wf-pk?t=40 , youtu.be/OLwAZljTUPc?t=17 , here ).

Altered. This photograph has been altered to include a message against Trump; the original shows Clooney wearing a t-shirt with the logo of the tequila brand he founded.

