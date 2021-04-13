Fact Check-Man arrested in North Carolina appears to be unrelated to George Floyd

A man arrested in North Carolina has been identified on social media, without evidence, as George Floyd’s sibling. While Dejwyan R. Floyd, arrested on April 1st, shares the same last name as the late Floyd, Reuters found no evidence that the two individuals are related.

This claim comes almost a year after the death of George Perry Floyd, Jr., a Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking a wave of anti-racist protests across the world. ( here ).

Examples of posts with the claim here and here read: “Why isn’t this on the NEWS Channels? George Floyd’s younger brother, Delywan (sic) Floyd, has been arrested in North Carolina for a “road rage” shooting of a white couple, killing the mother of six sitting in the passenger seat”. Iterations feature a mugshot of a man visible here and a picture of a woman visible in a report by Oxygen here .

Dejwyan R. Floyd, 29, was arrested by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office on the early morning of April 1 for charges of “first Degree Murder and Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Property”, according to the Sheriff’s Office, in relation to the death of Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania ( here).

Reuters found no evidence to support the claim that this man is the “younger brother” of George Floyd.

When asked about the allegation, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office told Reuters via Facebook message: “We have no information at all to confirm this is true. We have seen the rumor ourselves.” and added that “the last name Floyd is very common in our county and surrounding area.”

George Floyd’s siblings (brothers Philonise Floyd, Rodney Floyd and Terrence Floyd and sisters Bridgett Floyd, Latonya Floyd and Zsa Zsa Floyd) have been previously identified by the media and have spoken publicly about their brother’s death ( here , here , here , here ).

Philonise Floyd recently testified in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin ( here ). He can be seen in Reuters footage here and here .

Rodney Floyd and Terrence Floyd can be seen in Reuters footage here , here and here , here

His sisters Bridgett Floyd, Latonya Floyd and Zsa Zsa Floyd can be seen here , here , here and here .

His obituary ( here ) for one of his services in Raeford, North Carolina ( here ) indicates Floyd had two stepbrothers, Deldrick Carter and Adrian Carter, and two stepsisters, Camisha Carter and Constance Carter. There is no mention of Dejwyan R. Floyd.

Benjamin Crump, who heads the Floyd’s family legal team, did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

VERDICT

False. A man arrested in North Carolina on April 1 named Dejwyan R. Floyd appears to be unrelated to George Floyd.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts www.reuters.com/fact-check/ about .