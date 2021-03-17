Fact Check-Poll shows 70% of Republican primary voters in Georgia would vote for Trump in 2024, not 70% of all voters

Social media users have been sharing a tweet which claims 70% of voters in Georgia, United States, have said they would vote for former U.S. president Donald Trump in 2024 and 55.5% disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is currently doing.

The figures come from a poll of 1,093 people in Georgia by InsiderAdvantage and Trafalgar Group, published the day before the original tweet was posted. The 55.5% represents the proportion of that figure who said they disapproved of the job Biden is doing, not 55.5% of all voters. Only likely Republican primary voters were asked whether they would vote for Trump in 2024, meaning that the 70% figure represents 70% of Republican voters polled, not all voters.

The posts (here , here) show a screenshot of a tweet (here) posted on March 13, 2021, by former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, who was a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2016 (here). The tweet says: “70% of Georgians said they would vote for Trump in 2024, and 55.5% disapprove of the job Biden is doing. Makes you wonder how Biden could have won Georgia, but you’d better not wonder that out loud”

In the 2020 presidential election Biden became the first Democrat to carry Georgia since 1992 when he won by a margin of 12,670 votes (here , here). A hand recount, audit and a formal recount requested by Trump’s re-election campaign (which alleged voter fraud without proof and refused to accept the result) all upheld Biden’s victory in the state (here).

On March 12, 2021, one day before the tweet post was posted, InsiderAdvantage and Trafalgar Group published a joint survey (here) of 1,093 likely 2022 general election voters and likely GOP primary voters in Georgia, conducted from March 7 to March 9, 2021, visible here . At the time of the presidential election on Nov. 3, 2020 the total number of active voters in Georgia was 7,233,601 (here). Reuters calculated that survey respondents therefore represent approximately 0.015% of the number of active voters. On page 2 the survey states that the margin of error is 2.88% and the confidence level is 95%.

The poll asked all survey respondents “What is your opinion of how Joe Biden is handling the job of President?” (as seen on page 3 here ). 46.5% said they strongly disapprove and 9% said they disapprove, totalling 55.5% who disapproved of Biden’s work as president, which is the same figure shown in the social media posts. 41.2% said they approve of how Biden is handling the job of president.

In response to the question “What best describes what you would most likely do if Donald Trump were to run in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary?”, 70% of respondents did say they would absolutely vote for Trump. However, the survey clearly states that this question was only posed to likely Republican primary voters, saying “Only likely GOP Primary voters polled” (see page 8 here ).

Patrick Hickey, Operations Manager at InsiderAdvantage, and Caroline McFadden, Assistant to the CEO of Trafalgar Group both told Reuters via email that the “likely GOP primary voters” is a subset of the 1,093 total respondents. Hickey added that it is “correct that the poll indicates that 70% of GOP voters would vote for Trump in 2024, not 70% of all Georgians.” McFadden concurred, “It is not 70% of general election voters in Georgia.”

In Georgia, voters can only vote in one party’s primary, so voters participating in the presidential primary elections have to choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot (here , here).

VERDICT

False. In a March 2021 poll by InsiderAdvantage and Trafalgar Group 70% of likely Republican primary voters said they would absolutely vote for Trump in 2024, not 70% of all voters polled. 55.5% of 1,093 voters who responded to the survey (approximately 0.015% of the active voting population in Georgia) said they disapproved of Biden’s work as President.

